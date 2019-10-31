TORNADO WATCH 688 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER CABARRUS CATAWBA
DAVIE GASTON IREDELL
LINCOLN MECKLENBURG ROWAN
UNION
IN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA
CHESTER UNION YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADVANCE, BETHLEHEM, BLACKSTOCK,
CATAWBA, CHARLOTTE, CHESTER, CONCORD, CORNWELL, CROUSE,
ELLENDALE, FARMINGTON, FORK CHURCH, GASTONIA, GREAT FALLS,
HICKORY, HIDDENITE, HUNTERSVILLE, INDIAN TRAIL, KANNAPOLIS,
LINCOLNTON, MATTHEWS, MILLERSVILLE, MOCKSVILLE, MONARCH MILLS,
MONROE, MOORESVILLE, NEWTON, ROCK HILL, SALISBURY, ST. STEPHENS,
STATESVILLE, STONY POINT, TAYLORSVILLE, TRINITY, UNION,
AND WEDDINGTON.
