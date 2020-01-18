LENOIR - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center will present the 22nd annual Traditional Musicians Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Caldwell Traditions Old and New.”
Designed to highlight the achievements of local musicians, the series has presented more than 200 musicians since its first show in 1998. Over the years, more than 230 area musicians have been featured.
Local band Strictly Clean and Decent featuring Patrick Crouch, Kay Crouch and Ron Shuffler will once again host the event with Mark Bumgarner as master of ceremonies.
This year’s event will feature Alan Darveaux and Slight Departure, Will Willis and the Older Brothers, Reath Jackson, The Benson and The Classics Trio.
Strictly Clean and Decent is an acoustic trio steeped in American roots music.
Slight Departure has played to audiences in nine states from Indiana to Florida. It may well be the only band in the country featuring the Appalachian dulcimer as lead instrument, played by co-founder and dulcimer builder Alan Darveaux. Other members include co-founder Jeff Haslam on mandolin, David Wiseman on fiddle, Don Hogan on guitar and Joseph Hasty on bass.
Reath Jackson interprets classic country with expression beyond his years but also modern country hits that require soaring bluesy lines. His band includes Kevin Clement on lead guitar, Rob Cline on drums and Randy Matheson on bass.
The Classic Trio performs chart-topping hits from many genres including rock, country and popular music. The Classic Trio features Buck Smith on bass and drums, Mike Church on guitar and Don Hogan on guitar.
The Older Brothers collaborate on compositions and arrangements to create music that defies categorization. The band consists of Will Willis on guitar, Simon Everett on bass, Kyle Teeters on drums and Sabine Mader on saxophone.
The Benson is a trio that performs rock and jazz influenced music with arrangements both intricate and well-executed. The band is made up of AJ Herrick on guitar, Daniel Reece on drums and Ryan Cavanaugh on bass.
Tickets for the Traditional Musicians Showcase are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.
The civic center will also host “Dinner and a Show” in conjunction with the showcase. Entrée choices include roast pork loin and NC trout. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the civic center, prior to the 7:30 p.m. show. Cost for the dinner is $16 per person, and reservations are required.
For a complete menu and tickets to both the dinner and the show, visit www.broyhillcenter.com or call 828-726-2404.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.