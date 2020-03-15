HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Trademarks and Your Small Business,” on Wednesday, March 25, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
Should a business trademark its name? And what is the difference between a trademark, copyright and a patent? This free seminar explains what can be trademarked and how to register and protect a business name, logo or mark. The session also covers how much the trademark process costs. Local attorney Molly Gross with Patrick, Harper, & Dixon LLP will lead this workshop.
There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.