HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Trademarks and Your Small Business,” on Wednesday, March 25, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. 

Should a business trademark its name? And what is the difference between a trademark, copyright and a patent? This free seminar explains what can be trademarked and how to register and protect a business name, logo or mark. The session also covers how much the trademark process costs. Local attorney Molly Gross with Patrick, Harper, & Dixon LLP will lead this workshop. 

There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

