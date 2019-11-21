HICKORY - The public is invited to Trade Alley Art’s free Winter Wonders event on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The holiday shopping event features a large selection of hand-crafted ornaments, gifts and art.
Participants can enjoy free holiday drinks and treats while browsing the gallery and listening to live music by Andrew Saltz of Salty Dog band. A 50/50 drawing will also be offered.
The gallery is located at 25 Second St. NW (next to Taste Full Beans.) For more details visit www.tradealleyart.com.
