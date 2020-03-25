HICKORY - Trade Alley Art is launching an online store featuring original art.
Teena Stewart, publicity chair, said the project has been in preparatory stage for months, but with the current coronavirus situation that has people staying home, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.
Gallery members hope the online store, which offers free shipping, will help them supplement sales. Though some of what is listed online is also present in the physical gallery located at 25 Second St., NW, online shoppers may also find items listed in the virtual shop which might not necessarily be in the gallery.
Merchandise will change periodically with new items being added, and shoppers looking for a specific type of art can request such through the communication links. The online shop can be viewed on the gallery’s website at tradealleyart.com. The official launch date is April 1.
