CATAWBA - The Town of Catawba announced that S. Brad Moody will serve as the town manager. The Town Council voted to appoint Moody as the town manager at their meeting on Dec. 2. He will begin his tenure as the town manager today, and his first day in the office will be Monday.
Moody was selected from a list of applicants from across the region, state and country. Applicants from as far as Michigan and Virginia applied for the position.
Moody served recently as a code enforcement officer at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, where he administered the code compliance programs for several municipalities in the region. Moody previously worked in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff for Caldwell County and a probation/parole officer for the NC Department of Public Safety. He also served as a supervisor in the private sector for several years.
Moody is attending Appalachian State University to obtain his Master’s of Public Administration degree. He is a graduate of Lees-McCrae College with a Bachelor’s of Criminal Justice. He also graduated from Western Piedmont Community College with an Associate of Arts degree. He graduated high school in Morganton at Cornerstone Classical Academy.
Mayor Donald Robinson said about Moody’s selection, “Our Council carefully considered a number of candidates. We like Brad’s experience, personality and familiarity with our town. We think he will represent the town well and our residents and businesses will really like him. We look forward to working with him and accomplishing good things for our town.”
Moody replaces the outgoing town manager, Chase Winebarger, who recently accepted the town manager position with the Town of Sawmills in Caldwell County.
The Western Piedmont Council of Governments assisted the town with the search process. The WPCOG is a regional planning, service and economic development agency that is owned by and serves the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
