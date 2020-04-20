A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of two men in connection with a larceny at a Mooresville business.
Justin Wayne Beck, 36, of Taylorsville, and Clifton Jeremiah Causby, 35, of Hickory, were charged with larceny, possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule IV. Causby was also wanted on a previous larceny charge.
The Mooresville Police Department reported the two were charged in connection with a larceny on March 11 at the Power Outlet located at 752 N. Broad St.
Surveillance photos of the two suspects and a truck were released and, on Friday, a resident recognized the vehicle and called in to report where it could be located, police reported.
Officers located the truck and searched it, finding approximately eight grams of methamphetamine, along with Alprazolam and marijuana.
“We want to thank the citizen for calling us and reporting the suspect truck on Brawley School Road today (Friday),” Assistant Chief Eric Henderson stated. “This was teamwork between the community and the Mooresville Police Department. We are pleased with the quick identification and arrests from the larceny incident.”
