HICKORY - Tickets are on sale now for Humane Society of Catawba County’s inaugural Fur Ball. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Moretz Mills.
Join Humane Society of Catawba County for an evening honoring rescued pets, animal lovers, advocates and change makers at the 2020 Fur Ball. Cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. Each guest will receive a signature event cocktail and two beer/wine tokens. Enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and gourmet food stations provided by L&L Catering, and relax as you enjoy the soulful tunes of Just Friends Jazz Trio.
Bidding will open for a selection of silent auction items during cocktail hour and close at event conclusion. A "mini" silent auction will include such items as spa packages and vacation getaways. The event will also offer a 50/50 raffle for attendees.
The formal program will begin at 7 p.m. in the main ball room. The Fur Ball will honor members of the community who are leading the charge in animal welfare. Awards will be given in the following categories: Community Veterinarian, Community Hero, Furry Hero, Social All-Star, Pet-Friendly Hangout, and Pet Supply Retailer. Nominations for these categories are made by the public. Visit www.catawbahumane.org for a link to make your nominations. Nominations in all categories can be any member of the community who is making the world a better place for animals. No relationship with Humane Society of Catawba County is needed. Voting is open now through March 1.
Dress code is formal. Tickets are $100 per person or $850 for a table of 10. All proceeds from the 2020 Fur Ball benefit the homeless animals at Humane Society of Catawba County. All questions about the Fur Ball can be directed to Diedre Henry, diedre@catawbahumane.org.
All sponsors will receive:
• Complimentary tickets and reserved VIP seating at the event
• Their logo or name featured on event signage, event program, event website, and a mention on social media accounts.
• An invitation to the sponsor end-of-year cocktail party
For more information on sponsorship opportunities for this event email Erin Hooks, erin@catawbahumane.org.
