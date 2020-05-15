A staff member and two residents at the Brian Center in Viewmont have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data posted by the state Friday afternoon.
Catawba County Public Health acknowledged the outbreak in a release, saying they were investigating the cases and working with the center to ensure proper protocols are followed.
The center is notifying family members, staff and other patients about the outbreak, according to the release.
As of Friday, the number of lab-confirmed cases in the county stood at 97, up one from the previous day.
The case count reflects positive lab tests and does not necessarily represent the prevalence of the disease in the county since people with the disease may not have been tested.
Of those confirmed cases, 50 patients have recovered. Two deaths in Catawba County have been linked to the disease and five people are currently hospitalized.
As of Friday, the county received 1,187 negative test results.
Here’s a look at some updates on cases in the Hickory area and across North Carolina:
Caldwell County
Caldwell County reported its second death linked to the disease on Friday.
The victim was described as a person who was older than 65, who had been hospitalized with the disease and likely had underlying health conditions, according to a release from the county.
The county also reported an outbreak of four cases at the pet food manufacturing company Carolina Prime Pet in Lenoir. None of these employees live in Caldwell County and their cases are reflected in the counts of the counties where they reside, according to the release.
Prime Pet owner Van Brown said via the release that the company has instituted precautions such as taking employee temperatures, having employees use protective equipment and sanitizing the facility.
Overall, the county reported 76 lab-confirmed cases. Thirty-six people had recovered from the disease as of Friday.
Burke County
Burke County reported 188 confirmed cases Friday, up 13 from the 175 cases reported the previous day.
Alexander County
Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said the county confirmed two new cases Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to nine.
Of those nine cases, seven are related to the outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in neighboring Wilkes County. All of the nine patients are recovering at home, Herman said.
Six people have recovered from the disease in Alexander County.
North Carolina
The state reported 17,129 lab-confirmed cases as of Friday. The number of deaths statewide stood at 641.
Those numbers represent an increase from Thursday, when the state reported 16,507 cases and 615 deaths. However, the number of completed tests has also grown from 219,268 on Thursday to 231,547 Friday.
The number of people hospitalized fell to 492 Friday, down from 507 on Thursday.
