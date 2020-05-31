They've got it made in the shade
Photo by Al Davis

A father and daughter, both Hickory natives — though he now lives in Granite Falls and she lives in Denver — have found a way to socialize since the coronavirus led to limited access to restaurants. Wayne Propst and Tracey Henson gathered on the shady side of a Lowes Foods parking lot in Hickory, to enjoy a pleasant sunny Saturday and conversation while picnicking off the tailgate of a pickup. Hickory’s Al Davis snapped the photo and noted, “Hickory restaurants and eateries are starting to reopen under Phase 2 restrictions, but on a nice day, perhaps tailgating is more fun for a while.” Davis said he often dines in a similar fashion with his wife. “We buy apple bites and coffee at Lowes and snack in the car and read newspapers and magazines,” he said in an email.

