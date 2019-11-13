HICKORY - Students enrolled in Catawba Valley Community College’s Theatre Program will perform a collection of 10-minute plays this month in the college’s Black Box Theatre located at the college’s East Campus.

Each play has its own story and characters. All of the plays explore, in some way, how people try to live up to society’s expectations. From online dating to trying to grab food during your too-short lunch break, to running into an ex, or thinking about how people will view us in 300 years, these plays find humorous ways for us to look at what we all have in common as members of humanity.

One play is being written by the class for this performance event and is set in a roller skating rink.

Performances will be held:

• Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

• Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

• Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

CVCC’s Black Box Theatre is located in Room 978 of the East Campus at 2760 U.S. 70 SE in Hickory. Use the eastern most entrance of the building. There is no charge for admission.

For more information, contact Theatre Program Director Kim Stinson, kstinson@cvcc.edu, 828-327-7000 ext. 4406.

