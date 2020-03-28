HICKORY - The Salvation Army is working to ensure the immediate needs of residents in Hickory and Catawba County are met as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt throughout the community.
Today, The Salvation Army is serving by
• Providing nightly shelter to 58 men, women and children
• Serving 160 meals a day
• Helping at-risk families with food boxes and personal hygiene items
• Providing emotional and spiritual support
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for many people,” said Maj. Matt Trayler. “We have seen an immediate increase in our services as businesses temporarily close, employees are laid off, and as families are adjusting to having children out of school. The support we provide – rent/mortgage, utility, and food assistance– will become even more vital as the situation evolves.”
Annually, The Salvation Army in Catawba County serves 4,248 people through programs that provide food and meals, clothing, emergency financial assistance, emergency shelter, youth programs, and family support at Christmas. This past year, its Shelter of Hope served 44,372 meals to those in need.
“Our Family Store income has been dramatically impacted," Trayler said.
"The income from Family Store operations help us operate and meet needs daily. We can provide our services because of the generosity of the community. Donations to The Salvation Army will help us continue our service to people in need, safely and immediately. Our promise to you is that we will serve all who come through our doors with compassion. We will strive to stretch every dollar entrusted to us. Our Family Store income has been dramatically impacted. The income from Family Store operations help us operate and meet needs daily."
Contribute to The Salvation Army’s efforts in Catawba Countiy in the following ways:
Online: salarmy.us/covid Choose Hickory, NC as your designated donation location.
By mail: The Salvation Army of Hickory PO BOX 1167 Hickory, NC 28603-1167
