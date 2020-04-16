HICKORY - The dramatic impact of COVID-19 has not only taken lives and made many people sick, it has disrupted the community so much that many nonprofit organizations are struggling to fulfill their mission in the community at a time when their services are needed most.
Major Matt Trayler, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory, said, “ We have been forced to close some program areas, furlough and terminate employees and make financial adjustment because of the mandated safeguards to prevent people becoming infected.
“At the same time we have had to increase our service to the homeless and people needing crisis assistance. The Salvation Army now offers 24 hour a day shelter and food because the clients have no other place to go.”
The Greater Hickory Corps is experiencing a major reduction in income because family store sales are off more than 50%, fund-raising events have had to be postponed and general donations from the public are down because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus. Business manager, Rob Setliff, said “our cash flow is projected to be down more than $80,000 during the month of April and if the lockdown continues into May, we see the same results in May."
To try to offset this income shortfall, The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory is announcing an emergency fund drive with a goal to raise $100,000 over the next 60 days. Individuals, businesses and corporations who would like to help, can mail a check to The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory, P O Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603.
