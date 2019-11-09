NEWTON - The Footcandle Film Society will be screening the film "The Peanut Butter Falcon" at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Newton-Conover Auditorium near downtown Newton. All tickets are $5.
This screening is part of a monthly film series at the Newton-Conover Auditorium hosted by the Footcandle Film Society. An optional discussion of the film will take place in the auditorium immediately after the conclusion of the film. There will be beer, wine, beverage and refreshments for sale before the film. The screening is open to the public and all potential future film society members are welcome; no membership to the film society is required to attend the screening.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon" is an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck. Through circumstances beyond their control Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor, a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own, to join them on their journey.
The film is rated PG-13 for some adult language.
The trailer for the film can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNl9RqjLCwc
