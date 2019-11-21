NEWTON - The Learning Station, an award-winning, children's recording and performing company, will perform in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Newton-Conover Auditorium, 60 West Sixth St., Newton.

The event is sponsored by Cargo Transporters Inc. and supported by volunteers of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont.

Tickets are $6, which includes a meet-and-greet with Elsa and Anna.

The Learning Station has toured the nation with more than 4,000 performances. Its hit songs include "Tony Chestnut," "Get Funky" and "Singin' in the Rain."

To purchase tickets, call 828-464-8100, GiGi at 828-292-0101 or visit www.ncauditorium.com.

