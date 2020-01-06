HIDDENITE - During January and February, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space features the work of Dr. Mark T. Freeman. The exhibit is on display at the Lucas Mansion, which is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
Located on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion, all Emerging Artists Wall exhibits are free and open to the public Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A chiropractor for 23 years, Freeman operates a practice in Taylorsville.
Reach the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966.
