HICKORY - Winter sessions of EasyTai Chi classes will be offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday evenings from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, Feb. 3,10, 24, March 2 and 9.

This low-impact exercise takes you through a series of martial arts motions designed to improve flexibility, balance and muscle retention and reduce stress for better health and well-being.

Classes will be led by Diane Christensen, a Hickory resident and a certified Easy Tai Chi instructor. All levels of experience are welcome. Tai chi can be easily adapted for any age or physical ability. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing for movement.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

