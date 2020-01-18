HICKORY - Winter sessions of EasyTai Chi classes will be offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday evenings from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, Feb. 3,10, 24, March 2 and 9.
This low-impact exercise takes you through a series of martial arts motions designed to improve flexibility, balance and muscle retention and reduce stress for better health and well-being.
Classes will be led by Diane Christensen, a Hickory resident and a certified Easy Tai Chi instructor. All levels of experience are welcome. Tai chi can be easily adapted for any age or physical ability. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing for movement.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.