NEWTON — Catawba County Schools (CCS) Board of Education has approved a third Spanish Immersion Program at Startown Elementary.
Beginning in the 2020-21 academic year, kindergarten students will have the option to pursue the “traditional path” or participate in one of three innovative Spanish Immersion programs in the district — at Sherrills Ford Elementary, St. Stephens Elementary, and now Startown Elementary.
The programs at Sherrills Ford Elementary and St. Stephens Elementary that began in 2018-19 have been such an overwhelming success that there was a public demand for additional programs. Students, now in their second full year of immersion, are already speaking, reading, and writing in Spanish.
The decision to locate the district’s third program to Startown was largely geographic.
“We wanted to reach as many students as we could, and Startown is centrally located in the district,” said Dana Greene, Director of ESL and Dual Language Programs. “Both Sherrills Ford and St. Stephens had long waiting lists for last year’s program. It was obvious to us that there is both a demand and a need for additional programs.”
“I am ecstatic that the district chose Startown for the next Spanish Immersion program,” said Kim Jordan, Startown Elementary principal. “We are ready to offer this exciting opportunity to 25 students next school year and to meet with interested families during our upcoming information nights.”
All three schools are hosting Parent Information Nights in February for families to understand what and how their students will be learning the curriculum, meet the immersion teachers, and hear from parents already in the program.
Both Sherrills Ford and St. Stephens elementaries are hosting their information nights at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Thursday, Feb. 13.
Startown Elementary is hosting theirs the following week at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Thursday, Feb. 20.
Applications are accepted on a first-come basis, regardless of district or school assignment, starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 2, and ending at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
Siblings of current CCS immersion students have priority during the application window.
The program at Startown Elementary will be structured the same as Sherrills Ford Elementary and will be taught in 90% Spanish and 10% English. This one-way immersion model is the preferred method for classrooms of primarily English speakers. The primary teacher speaks only Spanish, while specials like art, music, and physical education are taught in English.
St. Stephens offers a two-way immersion program in which instruction is split 50/50 between both languages — the optimal way to teach when classrooms are split between native speakers of both languages.{p dir=”ltr”}{span}”These immersion programs give our students and parents a unique opportunity to advance their academic and life skills,” said CCS Superintendent Matt Stover. “We’re offering an engaging and empowering program that many private and charter schools don’t even offer, to better prepare our students for their futures.” {/span}
{span} {/span}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.