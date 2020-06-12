Summer food program begins in Hickory

The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is partnering with Hickory Public Schools’ Nutrition Services to distribute free grab ‘n’ go meals for children and teens ages 18 and younger throughout the summer.
The Summer Food Service Program at City of Hickory locations started Monday and will run through Thursday, August 6, with daily meal service Monday through Thursday each week.
Hickory Public Schools’ Nutrition Services will be parked at designated locations for 30-minute intervals to provide meals. Locations include: Highland Recreation Center, 1451 8th Street Drive NE, from 10:30-11 a.m.; Kiwanis Park, 805 6th Street SE, from 11:15-11:14 a.m.; and Brown Penn Recreation Center, 735 3rd Street SW, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Daily meal service will include a pre-packaged lunch and breakfast for the following day.
