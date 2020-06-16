Student selected as SkillsUSA state officer

Storyteller kicks off Summer Learning events
NEWTON — Each year, the Catawba County Library hosts a fun-filled Summer Learning adventure to keep children actively engaged and to invite the entire community to connect, explore, and grow.
Special performers make the yearly themes come alive, and the library is excited to introduce award-winning storyteller Donna Washington as its first featured guest this summer. A virtuoso performer, Washington has been sharing folklore and literary stories with audiences for more than 30 years.
Drawing on a cast of memorable characters and using vocal gymnastics to bring them to life, Washington has a wide repertoire that includes mythology, fairy tales, and personal narratives. She has created a specially recorded performance for the library that will touch on these varied storytelling traditions and echoes Summer Learning’s nationwide theme of “Imagine Your Story.”
The video link has been posted on the library’s online events calendar (www.catawbacountync.gov/library), on its Summer Learning page, and on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem). The video will be available for viewing until 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22. Everyone is invited to enjoy Washington’s performance at their convenience.
Children who are registered for Summer Learning will also find a set of challenges tied to the video on the library’s website. Completing them helps kids earn a badge as part of their Summer Learning goals.
In the coming weeks, the library will be hosting additional performers:
» Mad Science will present interactive science experiments about air and pressure, weaving the lessons into tales of mischievous spells, dragon-riding, and explosive dragon sneezes featuring Spectaclia and her pet dragon. (Monday, June 22 at 3 p.m. and Monday, July 13 at 3 p.m.)
» Magician and storyteller Yasu Ishida will treat kids to an adventure known as Dreamer’s Carnival, a virtual show filled with stories, magic, and origami animals. (Monday, July 27 at 3 p.m.)
Zoom sessions for these performances will be posted on the library’s online events calendar. People who are interested in them are asked to register as a family rather than as individuals to allow for the most viewers.
For more information about Summer Learning or the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
Student selected as SkillsUSA state officerHICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College and Challenger Early College student Dalton Powell was recently chosen as one of seven high school students to serve as SkillsUSA North Carolina state officers at the annual state leadership and skills conference.
For the next year, Powell and six other individuals will serve as ambassadors and travel to events across the state and country sharing the message of career and technical education, and specifically the message of SkillsUSA.
“I am beyond honored to have obtained such an amazing accomplishment,” Powell said. “From my short time in office, I can already tell that great things are coming up this year in SkillsUSA. I am grateful for the strong guidance I have received from my advisors and the continued support I have received from Mr. (Gary) and Mrs. (Tammy) Muller. I am greatly looking forward to the great things to come this year from the state office of SkillsUSA.”
This year, the SkillsUSA North Carolina annual leadership and skills conference will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
Tammy Muller, CVCC’s SkillsUSA executive director, is proud of Powell for his accomplishment and said his selection further highlights what he means to her program.
“Our campus is undeniably a better place because of Dalton,” Muller said. “His actions fully embrace our mission for engaged learning and community impact.”
SkillsUSA North Carolina officers work together to develop engaging educational conferences for the 6,000-plus members statewide. Additionally, they visit business and industry representatives and legislative representatives. Through effective speaking and facilitating techniques, SkillsUSA North Carolina leaders communicate the message of career readiness.
“SkillsUSA state officers develop and use high-level leadership skills to prepare themselves and others for future careers and are among the elite student leaders in our state,” said Paul Heidepriem, executive director of SkillsUSA North Carolina.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.