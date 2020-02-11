HIDDENITE — The Youth Division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery during March.
The Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition Youth Division is open to all students in grades K-12. The deadline for entry in the Youth Division is 4 p.m. on Feb. 20. All work should be submitted to the Center’s Lucas Mansion, which is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
Interested artists are encouraged to contact the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 to receive entry forms for participation. Entry forms are also available at www.hiddenitearts.org and at the Center’s Lucas Mansion upon request.
Last year’s first place winners in the Youth Division are encouraged to exhibit, but will not be eligible to win again in the same category.
All entries must have a Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center entry form attached to the back of each work, and each piece must be equipped with a sturdy device suitable for hanging. All works on paper, etc. must be matted or mounted for exhibit. Any framed work must be wired for hanging. Display pedestals for three-dimensional works will be provided. Where applicable, 3-D works may be displayed on mantles or existing furniture. Any special arrangements regarding display should be discussed with a gallery curator prior to entry.
An award will be given to each first-place winner. Ribbons will be awarded to first place and honorable mention entries.
A reception and awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 1, in honor of all Youth Division participants. The reception will be held in the Lucas Mansion Gallery from 3-4:30 p.m.
