Storyteller featured in virtual event

HICKORY - Hickory Public Library is hosting a virtual event with professional storyteller Donna Washington. Families will enjoy Washington’s stories during an interactive Zoom event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Washington is an internationally known, multiple award-winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist, and author. A highly animated performer, she has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for more than 30 years.
This is a free event, but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events or call 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
