The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Catawba Valley on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a possible severe storm system.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the Wednesday night storms could produce a few inches of rain across areas in the Catawba Valley. “Between 7-8 p.m. we should start seeing showers, and then between about 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. there will be some heavier rains. There could be 2-3 inches of rain from that.”
With strong winds and saturated soil, Powell said he wouldn’t be surprised to see downed trees and a few power outages. “We’ve had a stormy April so far. These storms aren’t as bad as what we’ve seen so far, but there is still some room for concern with them,” he said.
Powell added that any flash flooding warnings should end by 2 or 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Local rivers may flood on Thursday and Friday as mountain rainwater flows down.
By the weekend, the Catawba Valley will see a warm up in temperatures. “On Saturday we could see high temperatures in the low 80s, and Sunday’s (temperatures) could be in the mid-to-upper 80s — so not a big jump, but it will be noticeable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.