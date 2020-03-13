HIDDENITE - The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present a dinner concert by Appalachian State University's Steely Pan Steel Band on Friday, April 3.
The public is invited to experience Steely Pan’s energetic and innovative compositions at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) beginning at 6:30 p.m. Audience members will enjoy a buffet meal before Steely Pan's performance of steel drum music ranging from contemporary, classical, and popular music set to pan.
Cost for attending is $16 for adults and $10 for students with dinner, the show, and tax included. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966.
Composed primarily of music majors, Steely Pan Steel Band is directed by Diana Loomer.
Audience members will enjoy special arrangements of calypso, classics, blues, and rock and pop music.
This special evening of music is provided through the Hiddenite Center and the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts of Appalachian State University. The Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts was established and is funded by Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center founders, the late R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
