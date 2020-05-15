St. Stephens High School senior Lizbeth Vasquez-Cortez is the recipient of a $1,200 Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship from the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE). Scholarships are given annually in honor of King’s legacy.
Presented by the NCAE Human and Civil Rights Commission, the scholarships provide financial assistance to graduating seniors who plan to further their education beyond high school. Money for the scholarships comes from NCAE members, staff, and public education supporters. Selection criteria for students include character, personality, and scholastic achievement.
The scholarship will be applied toward Vasquez-Cortez’s college education at Catawba Valley Community College, where she wants to study nursing.
A member of the Key Club, Juniorettes, and Juntos (a program that aims to help Latino youth set and achieve academic goals, graduate from high school, and continue their education after graduation), Vasquez-Cortez is described as an ambitious and passionate young woman who believes in the importance of serving her community to promote peace and unity among neighbors. She works an average of 10 hours per week, participates in sports, and volunteers in her spare time as she maintains a 3.2 GPA with a rigorous course load.
Vasquez-Cortez said King has served as inspiration. “I was once told after the 2016 election ‘What are you still doing here? Go back to your country. You don’t belong here.’ This was a pivotal moment for me. I had two choices: listen and agree or use that to build strength. I chose to let it build my strength and I will continue to choose to be strong just as Martin Luther Jr. was. He inspires me every day to take pride in my heritage and to represent it well.”
NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees, and represents active, retired, and student members.
