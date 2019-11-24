The St. Stephens High School Class of 1959 held its 60-year reunion recently at Sapphire Hills Event Center in Conover.
Jerry Craig, classmate, conducted the event. After a catered meal, classmates renewed friendships and memorialized the classmates who have died.
Shown in the front row are Ronnie Philbeck, Jesse Waters, Jean Carol Frady Landis, Marie Hefner Huffman, Kay Simmons Lafone, La Rue Bolick Murphy, Linda Bumgarner Sigmon and Murl Corell Jones.
In the second row are Jerry Craig, Don Speckhard, Alvin Murphy, Sandra Carpenter Baker, William Cline and Ramona Lafone Baker.
In the third row are Jeris Baker, Wayne Reed, Tony Lafone and Howard Cline.
