57 class

SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY - The St. Stephens High School class of 1957 held its 62-year reunion recently at Captain's Galley restaurant in Hickory.

Carroll Baker, vice president, conducted the business meeting and memorialized the classmates who have died since graduation. After a dutch-treat dinner, classmates renewed friendships.

Shown seated, from left, are Wayne Setzer, Leroy Lail, Doris Eckard Houston, Norma Huffman Laws, Carroll Shook and Sylvia Yount Bevans.

In the first row standing are Janice Weaver Jones, Barbara Propst Keever, Gail Huffman Joanas, Mabel Haffer Lafone, Carolyn Bumgarner Deal, Larry Fox, Peggy Punch Stafford, Nancy Sigmon Huffman and Carroll Baker.

In the second row standing are Harold Flowers, Bob Miller, Melvin Lafone, Tom Miller, J.P. Queen, Betty Bolick Hedrick, Leonard Laws, Gerald Flowers, Judy Eckard Fincannon and Fred Isenhour.

