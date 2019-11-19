NEWTON - The St. Stephens High School class of 1969 held its 50-year reunion Oct. 18 at Catawba Country Club in Newton. Attending were 111 people, including 62 class members along with spouses and friends.
The welcome and invocation were given. The following special guests were introduced: Loyd Hoke and wife Sylvia Hoke, retired English teachers; and Glenn Deal, retired math teacher, and wife Linda.
Music of the 1960s was provided by classmate Kenneth Jones. A slide show ran throughout the evening highlighting memories and activities from the group's high school years and from previous class reunions. The 33 classmates who have died were remembered.
The class will have another formal reunion in 2024 to celebrate its 55th year. Informal meetings will be held each year.
Check Facebook for the most up-to-date information and photos at Scott Caldwell.
Shown in the front row are Sandra Ward Little, Barbara Lail Huffman, Jim Bowman, Tim Hollar, Rick Richards, Valeria Miller Nicholson, Kenneth Jones and Kathie Deal Walker.
In the second row are Tim Miller, Vickie McCall Amaton, Terry Cloer, Amy Rullman Hofman, Ephraim Killian, Phyllis Carpenter Schrage, Darlene Falcone Brown, Scott Caldwell and Alan Jones.
In the third row are Steve Killian, Rick Poovey, Darrell Lutz, Brenda Thurman Lutz, Kathy Reeves Crittenden, Pam Norris Hicks, Teresa Lail, Brenda Rumley Holcomb, Jenie Bolick Gragg and Carolina Baumgarner Carlton.
In the fourth row are Jeannie Setzer Bowman, Shari White Cockerham, Vickie White, Barbara Fox Wilson, Tamara Christenbury Stewart, Judy Reep Drum, Nola Herman Sain, Rita Killian Moore, Jan Huffman Carpenter, Nancy Crater Hoffman and Debbie Killian Lineberger.
In the fifth row are Dan Houston, Loyd Hoke (teacher), Jerry Mallonee, John Rockett, Alan Bolch, Tom Hunt, Diane Huffman Deal, Bruce Gragg, Delanie Buchanan Honeycutt, Linda Hefner Keller, Brenda Hefner Sluder, Sharon Underwood Elmore and Glenn Deal (teacher).
In the sixth row are Stephen Killian, Ralph Smith, Harold Day, Jimmy Martin, Michael Holman, Roger Deal, Bill Cline, Ron Gragg, Tim Sigmon, Rick Sprouse and Joyce Townsend Coffey.
