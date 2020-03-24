HIGH POINT — In response to the evolving state of the home furnishings industry related to the COVID-19 situation, the International Textile Alliance has moved the dates of its upcoming spring Showtime Market to June 12-16. The new dates coincide with the recently revised dates of the High Point Market of June 12-14, and give attendees the opportunity to attend both major events in one trip.

The new dates of June 12-16 include three days of overlap with the revised High Point Market and two additional days afterward.

ITA member showrooms will be available by appointment during these new dates for the spring Showtime Market and temporary exhibitors will also be on display as usual. The event is a trade show for the textile industry.

