ASHEVILLE - Facing the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of the WNC Herb Marketing Association has canceled the 31st annual Spring Herb Festival, scheduled for the first weekend in May at the WNC Farmer’s Market in Asheville.
The event has become the largest festival in the United States dedicated to growing culinary and medicinal herbs and the manufacture of herbal products. In recent years the festival has averaged 35,000 attendees each year served by 65 regional businesses.
While Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders allow farmers markets to open, executive orders that prohibit large gatherings, inside or outside, eliminated the possibility of inviting scores of festival vendors and tens of thousands of shoppers to attend.
Some few growers will still be at the Farmers Market over the weekend of May 1-3, renting spaces as day vendors. Check with the Farmers Market (828-253-1691) or www.facebook.com/WncFarmersMarket/ for details.
