HIGH POINT — Due to ongoing impacts, government restrictions, and economic difficulties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the High Point Market Authority announced the cancellation of the Spring 2020 High Point Market. The next High Point Market is scheduled for Oct. 17–21, 2020.

Originally scheduled for April, the Market Authority previously announced market’s postponement until June, allowing for the possibility that conditions would improve in time for the show to occur. "While our hope was that restrictions enacted in March would improve the situation enough to allow for a June show, it is clear now that recovery will take longer than originally projected," said Dudley Moore Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore.

Market Authority officials will continue with their plans to promote spring product introductions through a variety of digital channels, including a special website section, articles, e-newsletters, social media posts, and webinars. They are additionally working with industry partners to develop creative programs and resources to assist in ongoing information sharing.

Major buildings and individual showrooms that are positioned to welcome buyers during non-Market times will likely open for appointments at some point over the summer, once government regulations ease to allow the buildings to reopen.

Registration for Fall Market will open in mid-July at www.highpointmarket.org.

