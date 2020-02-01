HICKORY - The public is invited to join the Craft Club at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for a special crafting event on Monday at 6 p.m.
Registered participants will create a valentine wreath by wrapping a willow wreath in glitter tulle and decorating with hearts and ribbons. The library will provide the wreath, tulle, ribbons and valentines. The program is free but space is limited so registration is required.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.
