HICKORY - A group of local volunteers are planning the ninth year of TEDxHickory, a full-day event to be held Nov. 21 at the the Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
The independently organized event — TEDxHickory — is licensed by TED and will feature a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos designed to elevate the thinking and broaden the perspective of all who participate.
TEDxHickory is looking for speakers to present at this coming year’s event, under the theme “Collide.” If you have an idea worth spreading, consider applying to speak at TEDxHickory on Nov. 21.
Unstoppable force; immovable object. A lot of things, perhaps all things, move, in a small world. Collision is inevitable. Past and present. East and West. Dark and light. Progress and tradition. Supply and demand. One idea and another. One interest, ambition, desire, and another. And an endless array of things not on the same continuum but merely coexisting in limited space.
Things come together. Sometimes peacefully. Sometimes aggressively. Often creating change that reshapes the world, eroding how things were, pushing up new structures, twisting what was into what is, or blending, as if by magic, several into one.
What collisions have you witnessed? Survived? Been part of? How have they changed you or the world around you? What collisions do you see happening today? And what results do you expect to come of them? What collisions do you see on the horizon? Can they be avoided? Should they? How will things change if they come to be?
TEDxHickory invites you to examine any variations of the concept of “Collide” that seem relevant, interesting, and important to you for its ninth annual event. Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com
Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme – however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each. From now through Aug. 31, those interested can apply online by visiting TEDx Hickory.com. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.