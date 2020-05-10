HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “SBA, IRS & NCDOR Response to COVID-19” webinar on Thursday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.
During this presentation representatives from the Small Business Administration, the Internal Revenue Service and the North Carolina Department of Revenue will provide program updates from their respective organizations on how they are responding to COVID-19 and its impact on small businesses.
There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.