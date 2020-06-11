Single-day high of 41 new COVID-19 cases reported for Catawba County

About 300 tests for COVID-19 came back negative in the past week. At least 2,643 tests have come back negative.

Because the number of cases is increasing in Catawba County and across North Carolina, the health department is recommending more people get tested for the virus.

Testing is recommended for anyone with possible COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, people at high risk of severe symptoms with the disease and anyone who attends a large event like a protest, according to the release.

Testing is available through primary care doctors, urgent cares, some pharmacies and the health department for the uninsured or those without access to healthcare.

Burke County reported 26 new cases on Thursday, putting the county’s total at 763 cases. Of those, at least 288 people have recovered, five people are currently hospitalized and 18 people have died.

Caldwell County saw three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, moving the county total to 230 cases. Of those, at least 100 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and three people have died.

Alexander County has not reported any new cases. The county has 42 confirmed cases.