Single-day high of 41 new COVID-19 cases reported for Catawba County

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. on June 11.
Catawba County reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with 41 new cases on Thursday.
The new cases put the county at 379 confirmed cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county also reported 13 people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county with 13 deaths.
Many of Catawba County’s cases can be attributed to community spread, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health. Before the 41 new cases were reported Thursday, three-fourths of the county’s cases were due to community spread or close contact with someone who has COVID-19, according to the release.
All of the new cases are related to close contact and community spread, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
“COVID-19 is actively spreading in the county and we encourage all residents to continue to take prevention guidelines seriously, not only to protect themselves but to also protect their families, friends and neighbors,” Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release.
Over the past week, Catawba County saw 115 new confirmed cases, the first seven-day period with more than 100 cases reported.
About 300 tests for COVID-19 came back negative in the past week. At least 2,643 tests have come back negative.
Because the number of cases is increasing in Catawba County and across North Carolina, the health department is recommending more people get tested for the virus.
Testing is recommended for anyone with possible COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, people at high risk of severe symptoms with the disease and anyone who attends a large event like a protest, according to the release.
Testing is available through primary care doctors, urgent cares, some pharmacies and the health department for the uninsured or those without access to healthcare.
Burke County reported 26 new cases on Thursday, putting the county’s total at 763 cases. Of those, at least 288 people have recovered, five people are currently hospitalized and 18 people have died.
Caldwell County saw three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, moving the county total to 230 cases. Of those, at least 100 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and three people have died.
Alexander County has not reported any new cases. The county has 42 confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 39,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported a high in the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus for the fourth day in a row, with 812 people hospitalized.
At least 1,064 people have died due to COVID-19 in North Carolina.
