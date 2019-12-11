HICKORY - St. Stephens High School's Tractor Shed Theatre will present "Shine" at 6 p.m. Saturday in the auxiliary gym at the school.

The show lasts approximately one hour. Art will be displayed, and Christmas crafts will be sold.

Admission is $10 per person. All proceeds go to the exceptional children's program at St. Stephens High School.

