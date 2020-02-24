HICKORY – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in March, including musical performance and cooking classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five area locations.
A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend.
Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
On March 17, seniors 60 or older are invited to attend a gospel performance by Billy Ramseur at First United Methodist Church Hickory from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is required by calling 828-695-5610 by March 10. Lunch will be provided at no cost.
Other program highlights are as follows:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: March 3, tai chi; March 9, drumstick fitness; March 10, cooking class- banana nut muffins; March 12, "What’s on a Food Label?"; March 19, black light chalk presentation; March 23, craft class- bead sun catchers; March 25, "Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments" with Vaya Health: March 26, Movie Day: “Breakthrough”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: March 2, basics of tai chi; March 3, cooking class- angel food cake; March 10, chair exercises; March 11, Cameron Matthews performing rock and country classics; March 12, Sentimental Journey; March 18, "Nutrition Education: Choosing Healthy Meals"; March 24, "Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments" with Vaya Health; March 25, canvas and acrylic crafts. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Sam Garlock at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: March 5, Sentimental Journey singing and dancing; March 10, "Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments" with Vaya Health; March 11, chair yoga; March 12, cooking class- ants on a log for National Celery Month; March 19, planting marigolds; March 24, chocolate flower project; March 26, breathing techniques; March 31, strategies for better sleep. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road Catawba: March 3, bowling at Pin Station; March 5, easy, nutritious snacks for seniors; March 11, planting flowers; March 12, Adult Protective Services presentation; March 18, cooking class- St. Patrick’s Day Rice Krispies; March 19, “Are You Okay?” program presentation; March 24, "Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments" with Vaya Health; March 25, caffeine awareness. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: March 3, "Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments" with Vaya Health; March 4, cooking class- Irish potato candy; March 10, chocolate flower project; March 11, good nutrition for seniors; March 16, Prime Time Singers; March 24, Sentimental Journey; March 25, balloon volleyball; March 31, bingo. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5617, if interested.
In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Maiden area to deliver Meals on Wheels.
You can volunteer as little as one and one-half hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays.
For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of the community. For more information about United Way, call 828-327-6851 or visit www.ccunitedway.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.