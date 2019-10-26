HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in November, including musical performances and cooking classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include the following:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Nov.. 4, fall prevention; Nov.. 7, breakfast at Sigmon’s Grill and ahopping at Walmart and Dollar Tree; Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, Thank a Veteran; Nov.. 12, cooking class — Rice Krispies pizza; Nov.14, Drumstick Fitness with Erin Thompson; Nov.19, crafts at the Newton Library and brunch at the Hen and Egg; Nov. 21, singing with the Melodears; Nov. 27, celebrate Thanksgiving with a Thanksgiving meal. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Nov. 4, Charles Ballard singing spiritual selections; Nov. 6, craft class — turkey crafts; Nov. 12, cooking class — pumpkin pie dip; Nov. 14, Sentimental Journey; Nov. 18, Thanksgiving sing-along; Nov. 19, National Diabetes Month with Carolyn Thompson, RN; Nov. 20, Food Borne Illness — What You Need to Know; Nov. 26, Neurocognitive Disorders: Living with Dementia with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Sam Garlock at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Nov. 5, invigorating chair exercise with Erin Thompson; Nov. 7, singing and dancing with Sentimental Journey; Nov. 11, movie time with Tamara Faulkner, Patrick Beaver Library; Nov. 13, holiday cooking aafety with Teri Byers, Hickory Fire Department.; Nov. 14, Neurocognitive Disorders: Living with Dementia with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Nov. 15, cooking class — easy pumpkin dip; Nov. 20, craft class — Christmas cards; Nov. 25, breakfast at Four Peas in a Pod and shopping at Walmart. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Nov. 5, bowling at Pin Station and ahopping at Walmart; Nov. 7, National Diabetes Month with Caitlyn Droste, CVMC; Nov. 14, Game Day: UNO Challenge; Nov. 19, Laughter is the Best Medicine; Nov. 20, PTSD: Invisible Scars with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Nov. 21, Crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Nov. 26, cooking class — pumpkin muffins; Nov. 27, music by Charles Ballard. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Nov. 4, Medicare Scams and Fraud with Dianne Trainer; Nov. 5, Neurocognitive Disorders: Living with Dementia with Vaya Health; Oct 6, corn hole with Officer Wyatt and Officer Dellinger; Nov. 11, cooking class — turtle chips; craft class — nutty turkeys; Nov. 13, flu ahots with TAS Drugs; Nov. 13, Healthy Living to Prevent Diabetes with Caitlyn Droste, CVMC; Nov. 26, Sentimental Journey; Nov. 27, Thanksgiving sing-along. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5617 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1½ hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com
