Newton-Conover tennis player Brann Reid has been one of the most successful athletes in the state of North Carolina during his high school career. A three-time individual 2A state champion who has never lost a singles match as a Red Devil, he is the subject of today’s “Senior Spotlight.”
Reid recently took the time to answer numerous questions. This is how he responded:
How long have you been playing tennis?
I have been playing tennis for 13 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing tennis?
The thing I enjoy most about tennis is that it is an individual sport, but it can also be a team sport when playing doubles.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I don’t play any other sports currently, but I used to play soccer when I was younger.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of tennis?
My biggest personal influence would be my oldest brother John-Christian because he is really the one who got me and my other brother, Ryen, into tennis. Also, he has practiced with me ever since I started, so I am very thankful for that.
What is your favorite tennis memory?
My favorite tennis memory was winning the (United States Tennis Association) Southern 18s doubles (tournament) with my partner Peyton Gatti. With it being doubles, the moment felt a lot more special for me because I was sharing it with someone else.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional sports team is Everton Football Club, a soccer team that plays in the Premier League.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
My favorite tennis player is Roger Federer.
Why should more people play tennis?
More people should play tennis because it is a physical sport and a mental sport. Whenever one lacks in tennis your whole game is affected, and I think the mental side helps you maintain a good attitude or learn how to let things go.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of tennis?
Outside of tennis I like to watch sports and hang out with friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I am going to UNC Asheville to play tennis and I plan to do pre-med there, and we’ll see where it takes me.
