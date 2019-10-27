NEWTON — Senior Nutrition Services, a division of Catawba County Social Services, has received a 2019 LGFCU Excellence in Innovation Award from the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners for a web-based route mapping application developed for Meals on Wheels of Catawba County by Senior Nutrition Services and the county’s Geospatial Information Services division.
The award was presented to Senior Nutrition Services and GIS staffers by NCACC Program Development Manager Matt Bigelow and Local Government Federal Credit Union representative April Hatley at the Oct. 21 Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The Meals on Wheels mapping application was created to streamline and enhance the process of adding new Meals on Wheels clients to the agency’s home delivery services. The new application reduced the process of adding one new client to its delivery routes from 90 minutes to five minutes. The app also provides route optimization and mobile voice navigation components for volunteers making deliveries.
The NCACC’s Excellence in Innovation Awards recognize county employees who develop successful programs that help counties improve services to citizens.
Senior Nutrition Services received a $1,000 cash award for its winning entry.
Judges rated programs on several criteria, including productivity enhancements, use of available resources, use of technology and the ability for the program to be replicated by other counties.
For more information about Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, visit www.catawbacountync.gov.
