HICKORY - Trinity Ridge Senior Living Community will present a Christmas Shopping Day from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

More than 30 vendors will participate, including Be Fearless Boutique, Avon, Paparazzi Jewelry, Doterra, Pottery, Discovery Toys, Pampered Chef, Sunridge Stitchery, Mary Kay, Snap Jewelry, Honey and Scentsy.

Handmade crafts and other items will be available.

Trinity Ridge Senior Living Community is at 2140 Medical Park Drive, Hickory. Call 828-449-3135.

