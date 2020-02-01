NEWTON —There’s sure to be love it the air at the Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Senior Citizens Sweetheart Dance.
This year’s dance for sweethearts 55 and older is 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, on the lower level of the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.
Live entertainment will be provided by Shake Down Band, a variety band. Tickets will be $8 at the door with no advance ticket sales. Soft drinks will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring finger foods to share.
For more information, call the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.