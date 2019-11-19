HICKORY - The Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America will conduct its annual Scouting for Food drive Saturday, Nov. 23.
To participate, place a grocery bag of donated food at the end of your driveway by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Scouts will pick up the donations, which go to local food banks.
All canned goods are needed, including soups, beef stew, chili, meats, vegetables and fruits. Pasta and dry goods are also welcome. No perishable or frozen food, and no glass.
The 2019 Scouting for Food drive is sponsored by Lake Hickory Rotary.
