HICKORY - Nicholas Niemczura of Hickory is organizing and hosting a safety and health expo to be held at Family Care Center of Catawba Valley on Saturday, Feb. 29. The expo, open to the public, will take place from 10 a.m. until noon in the parking lots of Family Care Center as well as inside its Resource Center.
In choosing his Eagle Scout project, Niemczura wanted to communicate the importance of maintaining good health and nutrition as well as remind expo attendees of important safety tips. “These aspects can be overlooked, especially when our lives can be so busy,” Niemczura stated. “I wanted to include the families at Family Care Center in this event so the kids can learn some great health and safety reminders." He is also preparing first aid kits to be utilized in the 22 housing units Family Care Center uses to house homeless families with dependent children.
Some highlights of the Safety + Health Expo will be an engine from the Hickory Fire Department with staff discussing fire safety, car seat checks, poison control and bike safety. Catawba Valley Medical Center will have displays of proper food choices, plus exercise examples, guidelines and tips, developing healthy sleep habits, signs of heart attacks and handouts. The Frye Regional Medical Center Mobile Bus will be on hand to do biometric screening, including cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and more.
Niemczura , 17, is a member of Scout Troop 771 in the Boys Scouts Piedmont Council and invites all ages to come out to this free event. Family Care Center is located at 2875 Highland Ave. NE in Hickory. Contact them at 828-324-9917 or fcc@familycare-center.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.