HICKORY – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Lineberger Center for Cultural and Educational Renewal, in collaboration with the university’s nationally recognized Visiting Writers Series, will host neuroscientist and author Judith Grisel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 7 p.m. in Belk Centrum.
Grisel has expertise in pharmacology and genetics, and her research focuses on determining the root causes of drug addiction. She also studies sex differences in the role of stress and endorphins on drug reward and works to identify innate factors that contribute to individual differences in the liability toward addiction.
The program is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. For more information, visit lr.edu/publicevents or call the LR Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.