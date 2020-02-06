Catawba County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. as a band of rain and thunderstorms moves through the area. A tornado warning for some portions of the county is due to expire at 11 a.m.
Scotty Powell of the Carolina Weather Group said Wednesday the region could receive up to six inches of rain today.
Area schools are dismissing students due to the inclement weather.
Alexander County Schools dismissed at 10 a.m.
Hickory Public Schools are dismissing early. Director of Communications Beverly Snowden noted portions of Hickory are under a tornado warning. If the warning expires at 11 a.m., elementary students will be released at 12:15 this afternoon, followed by Hickory High and middle school students at 1 p.m., the Hickory Public Schools release said. HCAM students will be released at 1:45 p.m. HCAM student drivers and car riders will be released at 1 p.m.
Catawba County schools will dismiss middle and high school students at 12:15 this afternoon and elementary schools at 1 p.m.
Newton-Conover schools are under tornado protocol and are not releasing at this time.
