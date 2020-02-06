Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CATAWBA COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... ALEXANDER COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... GASTON COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN DAVIE COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... IREDELL COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... CLEVELAND COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN ROWAN COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... WESTERN YORK COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... CHEROKEE COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 630 PM EST. * AT 206 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN HAS FALLEN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. ADDITIONAL MODERATE RAIN WILL FALL OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. STREAM LEVELS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED AND MINOR FLOODING WILL CONTINUE OVER THE AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GASTONIA, HUNTERSVILLE, HICKORY, STATESVILLE, SHELBY, NEWTON, GAFFNEY, LINCOLNTON, MOCKSVILLE AND TAYLORSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN AREAS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES, AS WELL AS OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. RAPID RISES ON SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS WILL ALSO OCCUR, POSSIBLY FLOODING LOW WATER CROSSINGS AND FARMLAND. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL ACROSS FLOODED ROADS. TURN AROUND, DONT DROWN. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&