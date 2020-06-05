School system honors principal at HCAM

HICKORY - Following his first year as principal of Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School, Eric Puryear was selected by his peers as the 2020-2021 HPS Principal of the Year.
A veteran educator, Puryear previously served Hickory High as assistant principal and he has also worked in Forsyth County, both as an assistant principal, teacher and a head football coach. With a passion for career technology, computer literacy, critical thinking, and establishing safe school environments, Puryear's background is diverse in both training and experience. Puryear has also served as a football coach for several schools and he was selected as a participant in the Bill Walsh Minority Internship for the NFL with the Detroit Lions.
Puryear is a graduate of North Carolina Central University where he earned his undergraduate degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing through the School of Business. In addition, Puryear earned his Master's of Business Administration from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO. After deciding to pursue a career in school administration, he then graduated from North Carolina A and T University where he earned his School Administration Licensure through the School of Human Development and Services.
A native of Winston-Salem, Puryear is married to Laura Puryear and they are the parents of three children. Puryear enjoys traveling, playing golf and most importantly, spending time with family. He enjoys exercising and he is actively involved with church activities, such as teaching Sunday school.
“I am both surprised and honored to be selected as the Principal of the Year," said Puryear. "It is always great to know that your diligence and hard work is being recognized by others in the district. At HCAM, we are committed to the growth of our great high school, our students and staff, and the community in which we serve."
