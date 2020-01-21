GRANITE FALLS - The South Caldwell High School Chorus students, in conjunction with the school's bands, social studies and English departments, as well as the Interact Club are presenting a concert to honor Black History Month on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert wlll be presented at Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 2485 Connelly Springs Road, Granite Falls, and is free and open to the public. Anyone attending is asked to bring one can or non-perishable food item to help the church's pantry.

The concert will feature each chorus, an historical slideshow, historical narration, and other special performances to celebrate the country's black history. Teachers of all grades are asked to give extra credit to any student attending the event as it promises to be very musical and educational.

