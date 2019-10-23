HICKORY — Each month, members of the Board of Education (BOE) for Hickory Public Schools are provided the opportunity to visit one of the HPS schools and enjoy a luncheon with the students.

The most recent visitation happened at Southwest Primary School where Ittiely Carson, BOE vice chair, and BOE members Amy Monroe and Margaret Pope, met with several of the pre-kindergarten through second-grade students.

Principal Erin Sigmon welcomed the BOE representatives as well as members of the HPS administrative team, including Robbie Adell, superintendent, Jeff Tice, director of technology, Tim Sims, director of federal programs, Beverly Snowden, director of communications, and Ginger Robertson, executive assistant.

Following the tour of the school, and after receiving plentiful hugs from the children, the visiting team enjoyed a lunch prepared by the child nutrition staff at Southwest Primary.

