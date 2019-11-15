CLAREMONT - Applications for the PJ Stanley Memorial Scholarship Fund for spring semester must be turned in to Claremont City Hall by Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applicants must be pursuing a career in the police, fire, rescue or EMS fields at Catawba Valley Community College or Mitchell Community College.
The PJ Stanley Memorial Scholarship Fund provides tuition assistance to graduating high school students and community college students pursuing careers in the police, EMS, rescue and fire fields at either Catawba Valley Community College or Mitchell Community College which is where Stanley worked and trained. Stanley was a leader in the Claremont community and worked throughout his life to make a positive difference through his service to these fields and teaching those who wished to join the ranks with him. This fund was created in his honor and memory.
Applications are available at www.cityofclaremont.org, at City Hall or you can email kmiller@cityofclaremont.org. For information, call City Hall at 828-466-7255.
